Romania to help banks accept delay in loan repayments - minister

BUCHAREST, March 24 (Reuters) - Romania’s centrist minority government will enable banks to allow monthly loan repayments to be postponed for several months in a bid to help companies and households hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday.

Citu told the private television station Digi24 that the government would issue an emergency decree on Thursday to implement the measure.

Citu did not specify how long repayments would be protected, but said it would be closer to six months than three.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank said banks would not be required to set aside provisions for the restructured loans.

The European Union member state, which has recorded 762 coronavirus infections and 11 deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kevin Liffey;)