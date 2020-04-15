Romania to run a budget deficit of 6.7%/GDP in 2020-FinMin

BUCHAREST, April 15 (Reuters) - Romania’s consolidated budget deficit will jump to 6.7% of gross domestic product this year while the economy will contract 1.9% as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Florin Citu said ahead of a government meeting on Wednesday.

The European Union state, which has reported 7,216 virus infections and 362 deaths, enforced a lockdown on March 24 and announced a stimulus package worth 3% of GDP.

Citu said the cabinet was preparing a ‘Phase-2’ package of measures to relaunch the economy just as sizeable. He would not elaborate.

The government was originally targeting a fiscal shortfall of 3.6%/GDP. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)