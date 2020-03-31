Romanian market tensions over coronavirus have peaked-cenbank governor

BUCHAREST, March 31 (Reuters) - Tensions on Romania’s money, banking and financial markets triggered by the coronavirus outbreak have peaked and liquidity flows have stabilised after the central bank’s surprise policy decisions, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.

“Since March 11-20, when cash withdrawals ... to cover demand from households and companies have reached a record 4.4 billion lei ($1.00 billion), twice more than in December 2019, they have since been reduced substantially,” Isarescu said in a statement.

Romania’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.0% in a surprise meeting on March 20 and pledged to provide liquidity as needed as well as flagged readiness to further loosen policy.

Romanian leu was flat on the day, trading at 4.8300 to the euro at 1440 GMT. ($1 = 4.3911 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)