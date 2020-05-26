Romanian economy seen contracting 14.4% y/y in Q2-convergence report

BUCHAREST, May 26 (Reuters) - The Romanian economy is expected to contract 14.4% on the year in the second quarter following a two-month lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, with a recovery seen in the fourth quarter, the government’s 2020 convergence report showed.

The European Union state has so far confirmed 18,283 cases and 1,207 deaths. The government expects the economy to contract 1.9% overall this year, less than analyst estimates.

Romania’s economy grew a more than expected 2.4% on the year in the first quarter. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)