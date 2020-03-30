Healthcare
March 30, 2020

Romania can cover 5 months of funding needs -FinMin

BUCHAREST, March 30 (Reuters) - Romania could cover its funding needs for a little over five months, but the coronavirus outbreak is sharply hurting its revenues and the 2020 budget deficit could exceed 5% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

Citu told Reuters in an interview he expected a V-shaped economic recovery in the second part of the year, based on companies’ current behaviour of freezing rather than cutting production and jobs. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Susan Fenton)

