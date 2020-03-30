UPDATE 1-Romania can cover 5 months of funding needs - Finance minister

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, March 30 (Reuters) - Romania could cover its funding needs for a little more than five months, but the coronavirus outbreak is sharply hurting its revenues and the 2020 budget deficit could exceed 5% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

The European Union state, which has recorded 1,952 coronavirus infections and 46 deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16 and the government approved a package of measures worth 3% of gross domestic product.

The measures range from guaranteed lines of credit and subsidized borrowing costs for small and medium-sized firms to raising healthcare budgets and granting technical unemployment aid. Citu said gross unemployment costs for an estimated 1 million jobless stood at 4 billion lei ($915 million) per month.

“We are prepared to enforce the technical unemployment measure for more than one month,” Citu told Reuters in an interview, adding a budget revision could be approved on Thursday.

Asked whether Romania would ask the International Monetary Fund for a loan this year, as it did during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, Citu said “I am not considering it at the moment”.

“The short-term objectives are funding the existing deficit, paying pensions and wages and healthcare, of course, and there is financing for them. The funding buffer covers a little over five months.”

He said the ministry was already seeing a dip in budget revenue, and while he did not specify what the new deficit target would be, he said it could exceed 5% of GDP.

Analysts have warned Romania’s fiscal space to tackle the outbreak is limited as the country was already grappling with widening budget and current account deficits, while already-approved fiscal generosity ahead of local and parliamentary elections this year has pressured assets and rating outlooks.

Citu said he expected a V-shaped economic recovery in the second part of the year, based on current behaviour of many companies to freeze production rather than cut it and jobs.

The Romanian leu was up 0.2% versus the euro at 1450 GMT. ($1 = 4.3753 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alex Richardson)