Market forecasts of Romania's recession are too pessimistic -FinMin

BUCHAREST, April 1 (Reuters) - Market expectations of an economic recession of around 7% in Romania this year were “pessimistic,” Finance Minister Florin Citu told online news website HotNews.ro on Wednesday.

However, Citu said previously approved hikes in all state pensions and child subsidies were dependant on economic developments, as the coronavirus outbreak was slashing revenue and boosting expenses.

The European Union state, which has recorded 2,460 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16 and the government approved a package of measures worth 3% of gross domestic product.

Citu, who said a budget revision has been delayed to next week, added those measures will add to the current consolidated deficit target of 3.6% of gross domestic product and whatever revenue losses triggered by the outbreak. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)