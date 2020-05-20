Romania to cover a part of gross wages to support jobs-PM

BUCHAREST, May 20 (Reuters) - Romania will tap European Union funds to support employment after a two-month lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavius, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wedneaday.

The centrist minority government will grant companies resuming operations up to 41.5% of gross wages for every employee returning to work. Firms hiring an estimated 700,000 Romanians looking for jobs will receive a third of gross wages for a minimum of three months, Orban said.

Incentives to hire day farm labourers, recent graduates and people close to retirement will also be provided. Technical unemployment aid will continue being provided for firms forced to remain closed after June 1.

The European Union state, which enforced countrywide lockdown for two months, has reported 17,387 confirmed cases and 1,147 deaths. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)