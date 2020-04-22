Romania to relax lockdown measures from May 15- president

BUCHAREST, April 22 (Reuters) - Romania will begin to relax its nationwide lockdown in stages from May 15 but citizens will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed spaces and public transport, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

The European Union state, which has reported 9,710 cases of the coronavirus and 508 deaths, enforced a state of emergency on March 16 and extended it until May 15. During the time, Romanians could travel only for work and essential needs.

Iohannis said individual freedom of movement will be restored, while large public gatherings will remain banned.

“Don’t imagine everything will go back to normal after May 15,” Iohannis warned. “Some restrictions will still stand. As measures will be rolled back, the personal responsibility of every one of us will increase.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)