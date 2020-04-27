Romanian president says schools to stay closed for current academic year

BUCHAREST, April 27 (Reuters) - Romanian kindergardens, schools and universities will remain closed until the end of the current school year in June to avoid the risk of further spreading the new coronavirus, and will reopen for the new academic year in September, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

Eight- and twelve-grade students - who are facing graduating exams - will be the exception between June 2-12, Iohannis said, while maintaining strict social distancing rules. For the remaining students, classes will continue online, he said.

The European Union state, which has recorded 11,339 cases and 631 deaths so far will begin to relax its nationwide lockdown in stages from May 15 but citizens will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed spaces and public transport.

Iohannis also said that Romanians over the age of 65, who were only allowed outside during a two-hour interval mid-day, will now get two four-hour intervals in the morning and evening. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)