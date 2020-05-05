UPDATE 1-Romanian FinMin says decision on hiking pensions is political

(Adds details)

BUCHAREST, May 5 (Reuters) - A decision on whether to hike all state pensions in Romania by 40% from September which could trigger a rating downgrade and pressure financial assets is political and depends on the government, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the European Union state was struggling with rising budget and current account deficits fuelled by fiscal generosity by a previous centre-left cabinet.

Faced with local and parliamentary elections this year, the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, has so far said it plans to push through with the hikes unless budget revenue deteriorates.

Romania’s consolidated budget deficit will jump to 6.7% of gross domestic product this year while the economy will contract by 1.9% as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the government has said.

All three major ratings agencies have Romania on their lowest investment grades, meaning any downgrade would push the country’s sovereign debt into so-called junk territory.

The agencies have revised their rating outlook to “Negative” from “Stable” citing deficit concerns, fuelled primarily by the pension hike.

“I will present all scenarios related to the pension rise and the risks to the government, which will decide,” Citu said.

He said Romania aims to finance its budget deficit primarily on the domestic debt market and through eurobonds, but could also access non-conditional loans from international lenders.

Citu said he was confident Romania would be able to tap foreign markets at low costs later this year. He said a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections would not have the same damaging impact on the economy as the first one.

He added phase-two stimulus measures will be geared towards value-added sectors including industry and that the government would also fund infrastructure investment.

Romania, which declared a state of emergence on March 16 and enforced a lockdown one week later has confirmed nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases and 827 deaths. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Ed Osmond)