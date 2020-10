FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labelled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s pharmaceutical firm Rovi, in charge of the “fill and finish” final stage of manufacturing for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate outside the United States, said on Tuesday it expects to start producing the vaccine “very soon” if it is approved by regulators.