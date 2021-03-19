Royal Caribbean to resume cruise in the Caribbean in June

March 19 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group’s divisions said on Friday they would resume sailing in the Caribbean in June for the first time in a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

Royal Caribbean International bit.ly/2OSpyTh and Celebrity Cruises bit.ly/3vHeSHv both said that starting June their ships would accept vaccinated adult guests and children under the age of 18 with a negative COVID-19 test. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)