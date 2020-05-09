Royal Jordanian airline says seeks rescheduling debt after finances hit

AMMAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian said on Saturday it had requested the rescheduling of debt payments owed to leasing companies and banks after an “unprecedented” fall in revenues due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a bourse disclosure, the state-owned airline said it had asked airline leasing companies, suppliers and banks for a rescheduling of sums owed for a “few months”.

The airline, which has an extensive network in the region, did not give a figure on how steep the drop in revenues had been since Jordan closed its airspace on March 18. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alex Richardson)