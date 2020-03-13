UK's Queen Elizabeth cancels some public engagements for next week

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace said.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement said.

“In consultation with the medical household and government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the Palace said. “Audiences will continue as usual.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)