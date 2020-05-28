Rugby-Training safer than visiting supermarket, says Exeter's Baxter

May 28 (Reuters) - Resuming training is safer than visiting a supermarket, and some Premiership players and coaches are “finding all the reasons” to avoid returning to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Exeter Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter.

Exeter were top of the standings when the season was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“The big thing for me — and it’s something I’m a little disappointed about when I hear other coaches and some players talk about the subject — is we seem to be finding all the reasons not to play,” Baxter told BBC Radio on Thursday.

“If anything, we’re creating a safer environment for players and staff than in everyday life. It’s far, far safer than going to the supermarket.”

Premiership teams are hoping to begin training from June 8.

“What people need to remember... is that actually professional sport takes things way more seriously than what the basic guidelines say,” Baxter added.

“We are looking at things in an incredibly detailed way, so that our players and our staff will be returning to the highest standards of safety.”