Rugby-Italy v England Six Nations clash in Rome postponed due to coronavirus

BAGSHOT, England March 5 (Reuters) - England’s final Six Nations encounter against Italy in Rome next week has been postponed amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The game had been due to be played without fans present after an Italian government ruling on Wednesday but organisers decided to postpone it. Italy’s game in Ireland this Saturday had already been postponed.

“Six Nations notes the decree issued by the Italian Government with respect to all upcoming sporting events in that country,” organisers said in a statement. “The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (Men’s, Women’s, and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates.

“Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled. As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows.” (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Toby Chopra)