Rugby-Super League to return with August triple header

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Rugby League’s 12-team Super League will resume on Aug. 2 without spectators and at a single venue, organisers said on Friday.

The league, which features 10 clubs from England and one each from France and Canada, was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in the final stages of confirming where the games will be played,” said Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone in a statement.

All the matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky television.

The first three matches will be Hull Kingston Rovers v Toronto Wolfpack, St Helens v Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos, with a full round of fixtures the following weekend at neutral venues.

Super League said the revised season would feature a further 15 rounds followed by a Top Four semi-final playoff, with a grand final towards the end of November. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)