Rugby-Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus fears

March 14 (Reuters) - Super Rugby will be put on hold at the completion of this weekend’s matches after a directive issued by New Zealand meant travellers entering the country must self-isolate for 14 days due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

SANZAAR, who run the Southern Hemisphere club competition, said on Saturday it “has no option but to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby tournament” for the foreseeable future after the ACT Brumies host the New South Wales Waratahs on Sunday. (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Tony Lawrence)