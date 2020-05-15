Rugby-All July test matches postponed due to coronavirus -World Rugby

WELLINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - World Rugby has postponed every rugby union test match scheduled for July because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world governing body said on Friday.

Global travel bans, strict quarantine protocols and player safety concerns meant that “cross border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July”, the body said in a statement.

Most cross border and domestic club rugby competitions have been suspended since March as countries moved to halt spread of the disease.

World champions South Africa were due to host Scotland and Georgia in July, while Wales and Ireland were scheduled to visit New Zealand and Australia respectively, with England heading to Japan. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)