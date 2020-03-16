Healthcare
March 16, 2020 / 6:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rugby-Champions Cup, Challenge Cup quarter-finals postponed due to coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - The European rugby season was suspended on Monday after the governing body European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) postponed the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches that were scheduled for April 3-5.

"Amid growing public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was taken during a conference call... to postpone the eight matches on the weekend in question and to suspend the European club rugby season," the EPCR said in a statement here (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

