Rugby-English Premiership season suspended for five weeks due to coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - England’s Premiership Rugby season has been suspended for five weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced on Monday.

The decision came after the government advised against mass gatherings that require the presence of emergency workers.

"We are sorry to tell our fans that we will be postponing our season for five weeks, in line with today's advice of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which confirmed that the government would no longer support mass gatherings," Premiership Rugby said in a statement here (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)