Rugby-Australia players agree to 'significant' pay cut - union

MELBOURNE, April 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s professional rugby union players have agreed to take a “significant” pay cut after weeks of negotiations with governing body Rugby Australia (RA), the players union said on Monday.

“Australia’s professional players will play a central role in the short–term preservation of the game by accepting a significant reduction in pay in order for necessary transformation to begin,” Rugby Union Players’ Association boss Justin Harrison said in a statement.

“The players reached a resolution with the Member Unions and Rugby Australia today.”

RUPA provided no details as to the amount of the cut agreed.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle has taken a 50% pay cut and laid off 75% of staff, saying the body faced losses of up to A$120 million ($71.94 million) if no more rugby was played this year.