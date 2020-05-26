Russian Agricultural Bank shrugs off crisis thanks to specialist focus

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - A growing loan portfolio supported by strong demand in Russia’s agriculture sector has made the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) an unlikely winner during the novel coronavirus crisis, the bank’s first deputy chairman said on Tuesday.

The state-owned lender stood by its previous 2020 forecasts, in both the corporate and retail sectors, even as Russian banks overall saw a six-fold drop in profits from March to April as the economic impact of restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus began to bite.

Kirill Levin said the bank’s retail portfolio was continuing to grow thanks to strong demand for rural mortgages and that it was benefiting from having substantial exposure to an industry relatively unaffected by coronavirus restrictions and lockdown measures.

“In corporate lending, demand from farmers has not decreased, especially taking into account seasonal work,” he said. “Their financing continues as planned. Russian farmers were less exposed to the crisis than other industries.

“We’ve received this gain from being a specialised bank,” he added, without providing a lending growth forecast.

Levin said he expected the bank to record a profit for the year as a whole, but saw a decline in its net interest margin as market rates fall. Agricultural accounts historically make up around 50% of the bank’s total loan portfolio.

Rosselkhozbank regularly gets state support to continue lending to the country’s agriculture sector, which was boosted by Russia banning most imports from western nations in response to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow in 2014.

Levin said this year Rosselkhozbank could receive a 20 billion rouble ($283 million) capital injection from the state.

The bank has only received about 100 applications for credit support or restructuring, with none of those involving large companies.