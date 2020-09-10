Russian air passenger traffic down 36.6% in August amid pandemic

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in August fell 36.6% year on year, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday, after a 52.4% drop in the previous month.

Russia has resumed international flights to several destinations since August after grounding most of them earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian airlines carried 9.15 million passengers in August, taking the total number of passengers to 43.73 million since the beginning of the year, a year-on-year fall of 49.3%. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)