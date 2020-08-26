Russian air passenger traffic down 52.4% in July amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in July fell 52.4% year on year, the federal aviation authority said on Wednesday, after a 77.5% drop in the previous month as fewer people were travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian airlines carried 6.77 million passengers in July, taking the number of passengers in the first seven months of the year to 34.6 million, a 51.9% drop from a year ago, data showed.

Russia grounded international commercial flights during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year and has so far only resumed flights to London, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)