Russian airlines' April passenger traffic down 91.8%

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in April fell 91.8% year on year, Russia’s federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Tuesday, with fewer people travelling because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Russian carriers served 771,200 people in April, the aviation agency said, citing preliminary data. The numbers for the first four months of 2020 were down to 24.1 million passengers, a 29.5% drop year on year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)