MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian airlines could lose 100 billion roubles ($1.36 billion) due to the coronavirus outbreak and risk going bankrupt, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko as saying on Tuesday. ($1 = 73.7528 roubles) (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)