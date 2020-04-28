Healthcare
Russian airlines' March passenger traffic falls 28.1% y/y - Rosaviatsiya

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines fell by 28.1% in March, Russia’s federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Tuesday, with fewer people travelling due to the coronavirus.

Russian carriers served 6.41 million people in March, a sharp decline year-on-year. First-quarter numbers were also down to 23.3 million passengers, a drop of 5.9% year-on-year.

The number of passengers was lower than preliminary data released by Rosaviatsiya in early April. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by David Evans)

