Russia's air passenger traffic falls 32.5% year on year in September

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines in September fell 32.5% year on year compared with a 35.4% drop in August, the aviation authority said on Monday, as fewer people took flights during the pandemic.

The authority cited preliminary data.

Russia grounded international flights due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, but has since resumed several select routes.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair

