MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia has agreed with Argentina to supply 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, developers of the vaccine backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Thursday.

The vaccine will cost less than $20 per person, its developers said. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)