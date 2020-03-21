Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz reports first coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest carmaker Avtovaz reported the first two cases of the coronavirus among its workers, it said on Saturday.

Russia, which has so far reported 253 cases of the virus and one death, has introduced a raft of economic and social measures to limit its spread.

Avtovaz’s factory, which employs around 35,000 workers in Russia’s Volga city of Togliatti, does not plan to stop production, the representative, who asked not to be named, said. There have been coronavirus cases confirmed at Togliatti before Avtovaz.

“The situation is under control,” he added. “Everything is working, is on schedule.”

Moscow has suspended most public events and restricted mass gatherings, banned entry of foreign nationals and closed some schools.

MGIMO, one of Russia’s main universities and alma mater for the most of Russia’s foreign ministry officials, said earlier this week it closed down as a preventive measure.