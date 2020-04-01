Russian cenbank drops mortgage plan to limit coronavirus hit on banks - sources

* Finmin, cbank want to shield banks from coronavirus hit-sources

* Postponed mortgage rules are part of wider package - sources

* Russia spent $19 bln on banking sector support in 2014-15

By Tatiana Voronova and Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has dropped an idea to tighten mortgage supervision rules and is trying to limit the impact of coronavirus on domestic banks via a wider package of joint measures with the finance ministry, three sources familiar with the discussions said.

The central bank started to clean up the mortgage sector and to tighten supervision on everything from related party loans to consumer lending following a domestic financial crisis in 2014-15 triggered by Western sanctions and low oil prices.

The central bank has already introduced a so-called ‘individual’s indebtedness ratio’ and has obliged banks to set aside more provisions when issuing a consumer loan to a highly indebted borrower.

From July 1, it had planned to require Russia’s roughly 400 banks to apply the same rule on mortgages: capital buffers were to rise significantly if a borrower was able to cover no more than a fifth of the property’s value from his or her own funds.

More capital buffers would mean fewer funds for other types of lending as well as higher rates for the most indebted borrowers, increasing their burden.

After consultations with the finance ministry, the central bank will not introduce the new mortgage rules from July, said the sources, who include two state bankers and a high-ranking official familiar with the details.

HELPING POORER RUSSIANS

The authorities have long tried to help citizens on low incomes and President Vladimir Putin makes fresh social support pledges regularly, though the number of people officially classified as living in poverty remains high.

The type of mortgages the central bank decided not to touch are the most common in Russia.

Russia spent around 1.5 trillion roubles ($19 billion) to support the banking sector in 2014-2015 and the finance ministry wants to limit the amount of banking losses - and state support - caused by coronavirus, the first state banker said.

“This is the most obvious step now: mortgage lending should not stop, the share of such deals is huge,” he said.

The sources also said the finance ministry had asked the central bank to drop a requirement for its biggest banks - 11 in total - to set aside more capital as they are classified as ‘systemically important’.

It was unclear whether the central bank took the second decision. The central bank and finance ministry did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests for comment.

They have already announced a package of immediate measures to support the financial sector, ranging from the rouble to small and medium-sized businesses and the banking sector.