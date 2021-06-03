Belarus registers Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine for use

FILE PHOTO: A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in this still image taken from video released May 6, 2021. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus has registered Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 for use, the first dose of the two-component shot, the Minsk health ministry said on Thursday.