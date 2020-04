MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country’s coronavirus response centre said.

It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had now died, an overnight rise of 28. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva Editing by Andrew Osborn)