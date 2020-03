MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia jumped to 2,337 on Tuesday, an increase of 500, as the country recorded its biggest daily rise for the seventh day in a row.

In Russia, 18 people who contracted the coronavirus have now died, while 121 people have recovered. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)