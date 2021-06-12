Russia reports 13,510 new COVID-19 cases in sharp uptick

MOSCOW, June 12 (Reuters) - Russia reported 13,510 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the fifth day of a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a three-month high.

The announcement came a day after Moscow’s mayor said he was expecting to see a peak in infections in the capital in June or July.

The new cases reported in the last 24 hours brought the national tally to 5,193,964. The government’s coronavirus task force said 399 more people had died, pushing the national death toll to 126,073.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.