A man wearing a face mask uses a mobile phone as he walks in Red Square, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday recorded 16,202 new coronavirus cases and a record high 346 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 26,935.

With 1,563,976 infections, the country of around 145 million has the world’s fourth largest number of cases, behind the United States, India and Brazil.