Healthcare

Russia reports 16,521 new coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia reported 16,521 new coronavirus cases on Saturday after hitting a record high of over 17,300 the previous day.

This brings Russia’s national tally of cases to 1,497,167 in total. Authorities said 296 people had died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 25,821. (Reporting by Gled Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

