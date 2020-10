FILE PHOTO: Ambulances queue before driving onto the territory of the Pokrovskaya hospital amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia recorded 16,550 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 4,312 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 1,547,774.

Authorities said 320 people had died in the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 26,589.