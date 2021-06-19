Russia reports 17,906 new COVID-19 cases, 466 deaths

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported 17,906 new COVID-19 cases, including a record 9,120 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally up to 5,299,215 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force confirmed 466 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 128,911.

The state statistics agency, which keeps separate figures, has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Mark Heinrich)