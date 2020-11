FILE PHOTO: Medical workers transport a patient inside the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 18,648 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 5,150 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 1,673,686 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 355 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,828.