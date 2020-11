FILE PHOTO: Medical workers transport a patient inside the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. Picture taken October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 19,404 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, close to a record high that included 5,255 infections in Moscow and took the national tally to 1,712,858.

Authorities also reported 292 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 29,509.