MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday reported a daily increase of 22,572 new coronavirus infections, taking the national tally to 1,925,825.

Authorities also reported 352 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 33,186. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)