FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday reported 22,851 new COVID-19 cases including 4,216 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 3,401,954 - the world’s fourth highest - since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 456 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 61,837.