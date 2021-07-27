Russia reports 23,032 new COVID-19 cases, 779 deaths

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 23,032 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,623 in Moscow, amid a wave of infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government task force also confirmed 779 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. It said it had confirmed a total of 6,172,812 cases since the pandemic began. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)