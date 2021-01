A specialist passes by at a laboratory at Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products, which conducts development of Russia's third vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 24,763 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,893 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,495,816, the world’s fourth largest.

Authorities also confirmed 570 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 63,940.