FILE PHOTO: A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks towards an ambulance as she leaves the house of a patient, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the town of Soltsy, Novgorod Region, Russia December 10, 2020. Picture taken December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 27,002 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 5,641 in Moscow, taking the total to 3,105,037 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported 562 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 55,827.