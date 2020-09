FILE PHOTO: A restaurant employee wears a protective face shield and mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,529 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing its national tally to 1,073,849, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 150 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 18,785.