FILE PHOTO: People walk and ride bicycles along an embankment of the Moskva River on a warm summer day, after local authorities partially lifted quarantine restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 6, 2020. Kirill Zykov/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 5,905 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing its tally to 1,091,186, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 134 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 19,195.